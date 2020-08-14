13-inch MacBook Pro Now Available Through Apple’s Refurbished Store

Apple has started selling refurbished units of the 13-inch MacBook Pro on its online refurb store. The company had announced the 2020 refresh of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with its improved Magic keyboard, faster internals, and more storage in May this year.

For now, Apple’s refurbished storage is only selling models of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8th gen. Intel processors. The faster 10th gen. models are currently not available through the store. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro costs $1,299 but a refurbished unit can be purchased for $1,099. Similarly, there are some other custom configurations of the 13-inch MacBook Pro available on Apple’s refurbished store that is around 15 percent cheaper than the retail units.

Apple’s refurbished storage is updated twice a week so if the model you need is not listed, make sure to check back again after a few days.

Apple Certified Refurbished products are inspected, tested, and prepped before packing it off to the customers. The company also repacks the entire unit bundled with a USB-C power adapter and USB-C cable. In other words, the refurbished MacBook Pro is almost as good as the new one. The only difference with a brand new unit is that refurbished units come in a plain white box. Otherwise, the experience one gets is the exact same as a new unit.

