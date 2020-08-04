MacBook Shows ‘Not Charging’? Apple Explains Why The Message is Shown

With macOS 10.15.5, Apple introduced a new Battery Health Management feature that limits the charge on the battery to extend its lifespan. The feature is present on all Macs featuring Thunderbolt 3 and is enabled by default on newer Macs. A side effect of this feature is that once in a while despite being plugged in, your MacBook might show a ‘Not Charging’ message.

The ‘Not Charging’ message ends up confusing a lot of MacBook owners as their machine tends to lose charge despite being plugged in. Apple has released a new support document highlighting that this is a perfectly common behavior and your MacBook does this to help calibrate the battery health management and to extend the lifespan of the battery.

When battery health management is turned on, you might occasionally see ”Not Charging” in the battery status menu of your Mac, and your battery’s maximum charge level might be lowered temporarily. This is normal, and it’s how battery health management optimizes charging. Your Mac resumes charging to 100 percent depending on your usage.

Depending on your usage, your MacBook will automatically start charging to 100 percent again.

There can be other cases when your MacBook shows a ‘Not Charging’ message as well including when you use a lower wattage charger. Thus, it is recommended that you always use the stock Apple USB-C charger and cable to charge your MacBook. If you do not like the Battery Health Management feature on your MacBook, you can disable it as well.