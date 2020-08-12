Microsoft’s Dual-Screen Surface Duo Running Android Launches September 10 for $1,399

Ten months after initially being announced, Microsoft today shared the details on the price and availability of the Surface Duo. The Duo is a dual-screen Android smartphone from Microsoft that features two 4:3 aspect ratio AMOLED panels connected to each other with a hinge.

While the Duo has a form factor of a foldable like the Galaxy Fold 2, it does not make use of a foldable display. Instead, Microsoft is using two different OLED panels here. When fully opened, the Surface Duo has an 8.1-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio. While the device is open, the Surface Duo measures an impressively thin 4.8mm. It also has a relatively manageable weight of 250gms.

The device features a 3577mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It is powered by a Snapdragon 855 chipset and features a low-end 11MP camera that can record 4K videos at 6-fps. Other specs include 128GB or 256GB of storage, 6GB RAM, a mono speaker, 4G connectivity, and USB-C connectivity. Apart from the usual suite of Google apps and the Play Store, the Surface Duo also comes pre-loaded with all of Microsoft apps including OneDrive, Office suite, OneNote, and more.

Despite its decidedly mid-range specs, Microsoft is planning to charge a premium for the Surface Duo. The device will go on sale for $1,399 for the 128GB variant, with the 256GB variant costing an additional $100. It is already available for pre-order in the United States on AT&T, Best Buy, or the Microsoft Store, and it will hit the stores on September 10.

Our Take

The smartphone market has changed quite a bit since Microsoft had initially announced the Surface Duo. There’s now the Galaxy Z Flip and the stunning Galaxy Fold 2, both of which make for a far more compelling buy than Microsoft’s offering here. What’s worse is that the Surface Duo specs don’t do justice to its extremely high price tag. What do you think about the Surface Duo and its price tag of $1,399?