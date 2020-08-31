Netflix Limited Free Access Lets You Watch Free Shows on iPad and Mac

Netflix is offering select Original series and movies for free. Mac and iPad users can take advantage of Netflix’s limited free access and watch shows without having to pay anything. Strangely enough, iOS is excluded from the list.

The best part is that you dont even have to create a Netflix account to watch the free shows. Netflix’s limited free access lets you watch the following titles for free, Stranger Things, Murder Mystery, Elite, Boss Baby, Bird Box, When they see us, Love is Blind, The Two Popes, and Our Planet.

The Limited Access feature is a marketing strategy by Netflix. The program lets you watch only the first episode of a series for free. If you find the series compelling, then you will most likely subscribe to Netflix. Limited Access feature is available globally, and you dont need to sign up or have a Netflix account for the same. Netflix will keep changing the content for better conversion.

The feature is only available on browsers on iPad, Android, and desktop browserd. As mentioned earlier, iOS users are excluded from the program. We are not sure why iOS devices are excluded when iPad and Mac can access Netflix originals for free. The company representative has confirmed the feature.

You can watch select Netflix Original movies and TV episodes online for free, and without creating a Netflix account, by using a computer or Android device (iOS browsers are not supported).

Our Take

Netflix comes up with free access now and then. Earlier this year, Netflix India offered the first month at just Rs 5 (less than a cent) for new users. Furthermore, in price-sensitive markets like India, Netflix offers a mobile-only plan priced at Rs 199/month($2.7). The competition between streaming services is heating up, and the Limited Access Feature will help Netflix gain new subscribers.