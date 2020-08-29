Odyssey Jailbreak for iOS 13 – iOS 13.5 Released

CoolStar and his team today released the first public build of Odyssey jailbreak. The tool supports jailbreaking iPhones and iPads running iOS 13 – iOS 13.5. It is the “first jailbreak” that’s written almost entirely in Swift and offers a far superior experience than other existing jailbreak tools.

The jailbreak tool uses an open source Procursus bootstrap and features full libhooker support for tweak injection to deliver optimum speed and reliability. Odyssey jailbreak supports jailbreaking the same set of devices as Unc0ver/checkra1n running iOS 13 – iOS 13.5 so it does not bring anything new to the table in terms of device or iOS support. The tool sells itself on the user experience which is notably superior to what checkra1n and Unc0ver offer. Like other jailbreak tools, Odyssey is also a semi-tethered jailbreak tool.

Odyssey jailbreak comes with Sileo as the default package manager, though users have the option of replacing it with other package managers like Cydia or Installer.

Odyssey is a completely open source jailbreak and you can find its source code over at Github. You can download the latest release of Odyssey from here. Ahead of Odyssey’s official release, the Unc0ver team had filed a DMCA complaint against them for stealing code, though GitHub ultimately ruled in CoolStar’s favor.

Are you interested in trying out Odyssey jailbreak on your iPad? Or are you going to stick to checkra1n or Unc0ver jailbreak? Drop a comment and let us know!