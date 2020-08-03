Phased iPhone 12 Launch Could See 6.1-inch Models Releasing First

Apple confirmed late last month that the iPhone 12 launch will be delayed by a few weeks. The company did not provide any other details, but reports have previously suggested that Apple could launch the iPhone 12 series first and then follow it up with the iPhone 12 Pro.

This phased launch strategy won’t really be new for Apple as the company did something similar back in 2017 with the iPhone X and in 2018 with the iPhone XR. A new DigiTimes report further corroborates this theory citing sources from Apple’s supply chain, though there’s a slight twist here. The report states that Apple could launch the two 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models first and then follow it up with the remaining two 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch models.

As per the report, Apple suppliers have already started supplying it with SLP mainboards for the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models, with shipments for the remaining models expected to start in late August. Due to the delay, Apple supplier sare expecting mainboard shipments to peak 2-4 weeks later than usual.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 models this year. The iPhone 12 models will feature a display size of 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch respectively, while the iPhone 12 Pro models will feature a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays. Going by DigiTimes report, Apple will launch the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models first and then follow it up with the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max models. This phased launch would make little sense and just end up confusing users. DigiTimes does have a patchy record when it comes to Apple leaks so its best to take this report with a pinch of salt for now.

What do you think Apple will do? Launch the two 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models first and then follow it up with the release of the 5.4-inch and 6.7-inch models? Or will it launch the iPhone 12 variants first and then follow it up with the iPhone 12 Pro series? Drop a comment and let us know!