UI Designer Recreates macOS Big Sur Wallpaper Using Microsoft Flight Simulator

Apple’s stock wallpaper collection for macOS is amazing. Needless to say, Apple spends a lot of time and effort to create new wallpapers. The latest macOS Big Sur features a default wallpaper that pictures California’s mountainous cliffs. Typically you would have to use a drone and visit California’s Central Coast to take the picture. Matt Birchler has saved himself the trouble and recreated the macOS wallpaper in Microsoft’s Flight Simulator 2020.

It is not easy to find the exact spot that features on macOS Big Sur in Flight Simulator. However, Birchler flew from the nearest airport in the game and chose the right time and weather condition settings. It was crucial to get the picture in the proper setting. Furthermore, he managed to capture multiple versions of the wallpaper. Birchler took the help of Adobe Lightroom, and the picture looks perfect.

So how’d I get these? Well, as far as I can tell there isn’t a centralized place where you can get the GPS coordinates for these places, so you kinda have to figure it out yourself. Thanks fully, that wasn’t too hard for a couple these since they were on the coast at very specific places.

This is not the first time people have recreated macOS wallpapers. Recently, YouTubers managed to recreate macOS Big Sur wallpaper by actually visiting the place. Matt Birchler is perhaps the first one to have thought and used Microsoft’s Flight Simulator to recreate macOS Big Sur wallpaper. It is brilliant to capture the sight using Flight Simulator and without spending any money. Apple releases new wallpapers with every macOS update, and most of them are downright impressive.