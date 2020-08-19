Rumor: iPad Pro Could be Refreshed in September, iPad Air 4 Coming in March 2021

A new report from My Drivers claims that Apple will be launching the iPad Air 4 with a faster A14 chipset in March next year. The tablet will feature an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, USB-C connectivity, quad-speakers, and will be available with up to 512GB storage.

It will also feature a Smart Connector to ensure it will be compatible with Magic Keyboard with the trackpad. As for pricing, the rumor claims iPad Air 4 will start at $649 in the US which would make it a fair bit expensive than the iPad Air 3 which starts at $499. Previous rumors have also claimed that the next iPad Air refresh will be based on the first-generation iPad Pro and feature a design similar to it along with a bigger display.

Additionally, the report claims that Apple will be refreshing the iPad Pro lineup in September or October this year.

The report contradicts other rumors related to the iPad lineup that we have heard so far. Apple has already refreshed the iPad Pro earlier this year in March and the company is now expected to debut the iPad Air 4 later this year which was corroborated by reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo as well. The next iPad Pro refresh is now rumored for March 2021. However, this report from MyDrivers completely flips the timeline by claiming that another iPad Pro refresh is in store for this year and the iPad Air refresh is coming next year.

Our Take

Contrary to today’s report, my bet is still on Apple refreshing the iPad Air later this year. As a cost-saving measure, apart from the downgraded camera setup that will exclude the LiDAR sensor, Apple is also unlikely to bring its 120Hz ProMotion display to the iPad Air 4. An iPad Pro refresh early next year with mini-LED display and upgraded internals and 5G connectivity would make a lot more sense.

Are you looking forward to an iPad Air 4 with iPad Pro-like features? Drop a comment and let us know!