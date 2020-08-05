Samsung Launches the Gorgeous Galaxy Z Fold 2 With Improved Camera, Larger 7.6-inch Main Display, and 5G

Alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series, Samsung also announced the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the successor to the original Galaxy Fold — the company’s first foldable device that launched last year. While the Galaxy Fold looked like a first-generation device, the Z Fold 2 is a massive upgrade over it in terms of design and truly makes the arrival of foldable smartphones.

The cover display of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is notably bigger than the original Fold thanks to massive reduced bezel size. This given the Fold 2 a more modern look and brings its outer design inline with current Android flagships. In fact, Samsung says it is now offering two edge-to-edge Infinity-O displays on the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The cover screen has grown in size to 6.2-inches with an aspect ratio of 25:9, while the main screen when unfolded measures in at 7.6-inches. The original Galaxy Fold had a lot of design and reliability issues but it looks like with the Fold 2, Samsung has focused on dramatically improving this aspect of the device. The cover display has a 60Hz refresh rate, but the inner foldable display has 120Hz dynamic refresh rate support. The foldable display is protected by an Ultra Thin Glass instead of plastic like the original Fold.

Samsung has adopted the hinge design of the Galaxy Z Flip and tweaked it further on the Fold 2. When folded, there’s a bit of a gap but that’s required so as to ensure the Ultra Thin Glass does not crack. The Z Fold 2 also features Flex Mode that will allow users to open the device between a 90° and 120° degree angle and use it like that effectively splitting the display into two. Samsung will also let users customize the hinge color of the device, though this will only be possible when one orders the Fold 2 from Samsung’s own website. For retail channels, Samsung will be offering the Z Fold 2 in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black colors.

Other specs of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 are equally impressive. It is powered by a Snapdragon 865+ chipset, packs 12GB RAM, and 256GB of storage. It is powered by a 4,500mAh battery and supports 25W wired fast charging and 11W wireless charging. There’s also reverse wireless charging support. The fingerprint scanner is mounted on the right side of the device.

As for the cameras, there’s a triple-camera setup at the rear. The primary 12MP camera has an f/1.8 aperture and packs OIS. The ultra-wide and telephoto camera also have 12MP resolutions with f/2.2 and f/2.4 aperture, respectively. There’s a 10MP f/2.2 selfie camera in the cover and inner display. Unlike the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, there’s no 50x Space Zoom here or 8K video recording, though the camera setup is still pretty competent.

There was no word on the pricing and availability of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 but the device will go up for pre-order on September 1. You can reserve the device on Samsung’s website if you wish to.