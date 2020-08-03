Snapchat’s New TikTok Rivalling Feature Lets You Add Music to Videos

Trump has threatened to ban TikTok in the US. The app has already been banned in countries like India. Now Snapchat has announced a TikTok rivalling feature that allows you to add music to video.

As the ban on TikTok looms large, users seem to be scouting for alternatives. The new Snapchat feature is aimed at catering to TikTok users. Interestingly, the Snapchat feature is slightly different as it won’t let you see other videos with the same song. Snapchat will let you add music before or after taking the videos. Furthermore, the company promises a “robust catalogue of music.” Swiping up on the video will reveal the song’s title and a link that takes you to music apps like Spotify or Apple Music. TikTok misses out on integration with music streaming apps.

It is no secret that a number of apps are betting on a feature that is similar to TikTok. The list of TikTok alternatives in the market includes Byte, Triller, Dubmash and others. Instagram has already launched a new Reels feature that allows you to add songs to videos. Even if TikTok is banned, users are expected to search for their favourite artists across different platforms. Snapchat says this fall the feature will be available for English-language markets.

Our Take

The US government is planning to ban TikTok and other social media apps from China. Microsoft, on the other hand, is ready to acquire TikTok after “complete security review” and “providing proper economic benefits” to the US. The Redmond giant is initiating talks with ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company and is expected to complete the process by September 15th 2020.