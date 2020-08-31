New AirPods Might Launch in H1 2021

Digitimes suggests that the third-generation AirPods will be launching in the first half of 2021.

In a paywalled preview of an upcoming report, Digitimes talks about Apple’s supply chain partner, Inventec, and how it will account for only 20% or less of assembly orders of the third-generation AirPods, which is where the publisher hints at the launch timeline of the new AirPods.

“Inventec will still be among the assemblers of Apple’s next-generation ‌AirPods‌ slated for release in the first half of 2021 but may account for 20% or less of the total orders demanded, according to industry sources,” reads the report.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a famous analyst who is popular for reporting information on upcoming Apple products, had pointed out the same thing. He said that the third-generation of AirPods will arrive in the first half of 2021.

The third-generation AirPods are expected to feature a design similar to the AirPods Pro, which means that these upcoming earbuds will feature an in-ear canal design. Although, it will most probably miss out on a few features of the AirPods Pro, including active noise cancelation. Speaking of AirPods Pro, the second-generation of the earbuds are expected to arrive in the second half of 2021.

Our Take

One of the major complaints about the current AirPods is open-ear design, which fails to create a tight seal in the ear. Well, this issue will hopefully be fixed with the next generation of AirPods. What other issues do the second-generation AirPods suffer from and what other features would you like to see in the 3rd generation AirPods? Do let us know about your thoughts in the comments section below.