Download Facebook’s TikTok Rival Instagram Reels Now; Available Worldwide

Last year we had reported about Instagram testing a new TikTok rivaling feature called Reels. Amidst fears of the TikTok ban in the US, Instagram has launched Reels in more than 50 countries today, and the list includes the UK, US, Australia, and Japan.

Just like TikTok, Instagram Reels lets you make 15-second video clips and share them as Stories. A new section called “Top Reels” is also added. The Top Reels section will be a good way for Instagrammers to get new followers and the Stories to go viral. Most importantly, users will be able to add audio from other videos or create their very own.

Unlike IGTV, Reels is integrated into Instagram and not a standalone app. This is a huge plus point for Reels as Instagram already has a userbase that exceeds 1-billion in number. Reels will show the most popular video at that particular time. The feature seems to be creator centric rather than user-centric. Furthermore, Reels users will be able to select from a vast expanse of music library that licensed from music labels.

Instagram is mostly dominated by beauty-related topics. However, this might change with Reels. The new feature will allow creators to show off their talent in the form of short videos. Moreover, this will help original creators find their audience and build a following. Instagram adds that creators will be able to share Reels videos privately with their friends and family with the help of direct messages on Stories.

Our Take

Trump has already announced that TikTok will be banned in the US if it is not sold to an American company by Sept 15. TikTok is already banned in countries like India. The absence of TikTok will force the creators to try out other platforms. Just yesterday, Snapchat announced a similar feature that allows users to add music to videos.