When Will Apple Release iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to the Public?

Apple confirmed last week that the iPhone 12 launch will be delayed by a few weeks this year. The delay is going to have a cascading effect and could potentially delay the release of other upcoming Apple products and software releases, including iOS 14. Going by Apple’s typical release timeframe, the iPhone 12 lineup should have been announced in the first half of September before being released in the last week of the month. A week or so before that, the company would have released the final build of iOS 14 to the public as well.

This time around though, due to the iPhone 12 launch being delayed, there’s a possibility that the iOS 14 release could also be delayed. There are two possible scenarios that can happen here.

iPhone 12 Announcement and iOS 14 Release in Late September or Early October

Apple announces the iPhone 12 lineup in September albeit a bit later than usual and then puts them up for sale in a phased manner. This would see the company launching the iPhone 12 series in late September or early October first followed by the iPhone 12 Pro towards the end of October or early November. In this case, Apple can release iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to the public a few days before the release of the iPhone 12 and then follow it up with another point release of the OS when the iPhone 12 Pro launches.

The benefit of this strategy will be that Apple will have additional time in its hands to fix any reported bugs with iOS 14 ahead of the iPhone 12 Pro’s release.

iOS 14 Releases a Week Before iPhone 12’s Launch

The second possibility is that Apple ends up delaying the release of iOS 14 and the iPhone 12 by a few weeks.” If this happens, then the company will likely release iOS 14 a week before iPhone 12 is scheduled to hit the stores. The delay could see Apple releasing iOS 14 to the public in mid-October, a week ahead of iPhone 12’s release. The possibility of this scenario playing out is pretty slim in my opinion though as a delay in iOS 14’s release can have a cascading effect on future releases of the OS as well.

When do you think Apple will release iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to the public? Do you think the release of the OS will also be delayed by a few weeks along with the iPhone 12 lineup? Drop a comment and let us know in the comments!