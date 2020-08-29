Poll: Which iPhone 12 Feature Are You Looking Forward to the Most?

The iPhone 12 lineup is shaping up to be a very big upgrade from Apple. Apart from launching four new models this year, the company is going to upgrade almost every aspect of its iPhone lineup with some major changes. Which iPhone 12 features are you looking forward to the most?

Rumors have already given us a good idea of what to expect from the iPhone 12 lineup this year. Below are some of the major features that the iPhone 12 series will pack.

New Display Sizes

Apple is going to expand the iPhone lineup this year by launching four new models with varying screen sizes. This strategy means that consumers are going to more choices, with new iPhones available in both smaller and larger display sizes.

As per rumors, Apple will launch four iPhone 12 variants with 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch display sizes. There are going to be two variants with 6.1-inch display sizes with different feature sets, though they will have the same internals. The smaller 5.4-inch iPhone 12 is going to interest a lot of iPhone 7/8 owners who want a compact device with faster internals and improved camera, while the 6.7-inch iPhone will make existing ‘Max’ users happy as they will have the option to upgrade to an iPhone with an even bigger display.

5G

This is a big one, but it depends on where you live. Apple is going to include 5G connectivity across the board for its iPhone 12 lineup this year. The regular iPhone 12 models will feature sub-6GHz 5G, while the more expensive ‘Pro’ lineup will feature mmWave 5G connectivity. If you live in a market where 5G has commercially launched and there’s enough coverage, the addition of 5G could very well have a real impact on daily use. In other parts of the world where 5G is yet to roll out, this feature is going to be moot for customers.

Improved Cameras

Apple improved the iPhone’s imaging system in a big way with the iPhone 11 lineup last year. For 2020, the company is again expected to bring some notable improvements in this department. Rumors suggest Apple will use bigger camera sensors on the iPhone 12 lineup that should help with dynamic range and overall image quality, especially in low-light.

There’s not going to be any crazy periscope camera system as the technology is still not ready for prime time, but Apple could use a 64MP sensor for telephoto to offer up to 3x zoom. There are also rumors of the iPhone 12 recording 4K videos in slow motion at up to 120fps.

A14 Chip

With every new iPhone, Apple debuts a new A-series chip that is able to set a new benchmark in terms of performance. The A14 chip inside the iPhone 12 lineup is going to be among the first to be based on TSMC’s 5nm node which should make it more power-efficient. Throw in improvements from Apple’s side and we could be looking at a performance improvement of nearly 30 percent over the A13 Bionic.

There are also going to be other improvements related to the GPU, ISP, and Neural Engine that should open the door for developers to create even more powerful apps and games for iPhones.

Updated Design

Apple is expected to refresh the iPhone’s design language and switch to an iPad Pro-like chassis design for the iPhone 12. This will dramatically change the in-hand feel of the new iPhones and also bring a much-needed design refresh since Apple has been using the same design language that it first debuted with the iPhone X in 2017. There are also rumors of Apple offering the iPhone 12 Pro lineup in a new navy blue color.

Which upcoming iPhone 12 feature are you most excited about? Is it the updated design or the new display sizes? Or is it 5G connectivity? Take part in our poll and let us know your thoughts by dropping a comment below!