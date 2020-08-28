Big Woot Sale on Refurbished iPhones, Apple Watch, Prices Start from $159

Woot is offering a slew of new discounts on Apple products. Prices start at $159.99 for Apple Watch and $429 for refurbished iPhone XR. If you are looking for a great deal on Apple products, then now is the time to make a move. We have listed the best available deals for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone X, iPhone XR, and Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 4.

It is common for refurbished devices to have scratch and dent. Woot assures that the devices are tested “to be in full working condition.” Moreveor, batteries are tested to at minimum 85% capacity. Lastly, the iPhone’s listed in this deal are unlocked and you can buy Square Trade’s protection to insure your device aganinst accidental damages.

iPhone 11 Pro

Are you looking to buy the latest iPhone? The refurbished iPhone 11 Pro is priced at $869.99 for the 256GB variant. A new iPhone 11 Pro 256GB costs $1,149, and this translates to nearly $280 in savings. The iPhone 11 Pro comes equipped with a 5.8-inch display and is powered by the latest A13 Bionic chip. Camera options include a triple rear camera setup combo that consists of wide, ultrawide, and telephoto lens. In other words, there is no way you can go wrong with iPhone 11 Pro.

iPhone 11

Refurbished iPhone 11 on Woot is priced starting from $619.99 and stretches up to $729.99. The iPhone 11 might be a budget offering, but it is no slouch in terms of specifications. The iPhone 11 is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and paired to 4GB RAM. Furthermore, the 6.1-inch display comes in handy for media consumption.

iPhone XR

The prices for refurbished iPhone XR starts from $429 to $549. If you are looking for a bargain iPhone with gesture control and Face ID, then this is one of the best bet. New iPhone XR prices start at $599, and this translates to nearly $150 in discount.

Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3 is priced between $159.99 and $179.99. New Apple Watch Series 3 prices start at $199, and you will save nearly $30. Despite being released years ago, the Apple Watch Series 3 offers features like activity rings, heart rate monitor, and a host of other health-related features.

Apple Watch Series 4

Apple Watch Series 4 is available for $269. Since it is discontinued, you cannot buy it new from Apple Store. It comes with advanced health and wellness features like the ECG app and features an always-on LTPO OLED display. As compared to its predecessor, the Series 4 comes equipped with improved sensors.

