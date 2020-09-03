Apple Will Allow Developers to Offer Discounted or Free Subscription Codes with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14

Apple will soon let developers give away offer codes to customers through which they can give free or discounted auto-renewable subscriptions to them in a bid to lure them to their service. These alphanumeric subscription codes can be redeemed from the App Store or via a one-time URL.

Apple will allow developers to specify customer eligibility i.e. whether the codes will be applicable only for new subscribers or if old ones can also take advantage of it. They will also have the option of deciding whether a subscription code can be used in addition to any other introductory offer or not. Offer codes will be valid for six months from the time they are first generated.

Offer codes can help you acquire, retain, and win back subscribers, as well as give existing subscribers opportunities to upgrade or crossgrade to a new subscription within the same subscription group. You can distribute these unique, one-time codes however you choose using online and offline channels. For example, you might provide offer codes through email, give them out at events, or provide them alongside a physical product.

Apple will be handling the entire offer code redemption experience. Offer codes will only be available for iPhone and iPad customers running iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 on their devices. The feature will be available to developers later this year, likely around the time iPhone 12 is released.