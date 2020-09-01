Apple Might Be Forced to Lower App Store Commission to 20% in Russia

Apple takes a 30% commission from developers for App Store sales, across the world. However, in Russia, Apple might be forced to lower its commission to just 20%. According to a new report published by Reuters today, a bill has been submitted to the lower Russian Parliament to limit Apple’s App Store commission to 20%.

According to the publication, “The bill, submitted to Russia’s lower house of parliament by lawmaker Fedot Tumusov, stipulates that commissions on the sale of applications be capped at 20%. Apple currently collects a 30% commission on sales in its App Store.”

Furthermore, if this bill gets passed in the assembly, companies like Apple might have to “pay a third of their commissions to a special training fund for IT specialists on a quarterly basis.” According to Tumusov “Lowering the commission and having the ability to bring products to users is a growth opportunity for IT developers.”

Russia isn’t the only country scrutinizing Apple for its App Store policies. Many countries across the world are accusing the Cupertino-based tech giant of its antitrust behavior, mostly for its App Store commissions, policies, and practices. However, no country has been successful in capping app commissions of big tech companies like Apple so far.

Russia had recently found Apple guilty of antitrust behavior based on how the iPhone-maker handled the third-party parental control apps on the App Store. If Russia passes the bill to lower Apple’s commission, other countries across the world will be encouraged to force the Cupertino-based tech giant to lower app commissions in their regions.

Our Take

Google takes a 30% commission on app sales as well. If Russia passes the bill to limit app commission on the App Store to 20%, it is only a matter of time that Google will be forced to lower its app commissions.