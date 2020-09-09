Apple Silicon for Upcoming Macs to Enter Into Mass Production in Q4

Production of Apple’s 5nm-based A14X SoC that will be found inside the company’s upcoming Macs and new iPad Pro models will enter into mass production in the fourth quarter of this year.

The report from DigiTimes claims that TSMC will start the 5nm wafer production of the A14X chips from Q4 2020. The monthly output is estimated to be around 5,000-6,000 wafters. The number of chips that can be manufactured from these wafers will depend on a number of factors so it is tough to estimate the number of Apple Silicon chips that will be produced per month. TSMC is also fabricating the A14 chip for Apple that will be found inside the iPhone 12 lineup.

Apple will kick off its 5nm wafer starts at TSMC for its new Apple Silicon processors starting the fourth quarter of 2020, with monthly output estimated at 5,000-6,000 wafers, according to industry sources.

The first Apple Silicon-based Macs are expected to launch before the end of this year. Recent rumors claim Apple will launch a new 12-inch MacBook with Retina Display featuring its own custom chip. The device will have an ultra-slim and lightweight design, and it will be completely fanless thanks to the enhanced power efficiency of the A14X chip. The machine will also offer 20 hours of battery life that is simply not possible with existing MacBooks featuring an Intel CPU. How the first Apple Silicon-based Macs compare against Intel CPUs in real-world usage is something that still remains to be seen though.

Our Take

Intel has already announced its latest Tiger Lake mobile CPUs and while they bring some impressive performance improvements in the GPU department, they do not bring a notable jump in thermal efficiency. On the other hand, AMD’s Ryzen mobile CPUs are allowing many ultra-portable laptops to offer nearly 20 hours of battery life on a single charge. It is possible that Apple’s A14X based Macs will offer the best of both worlds. What are your expectations from the first Apple Silicon-based Macs? Drop a comment and let us know!