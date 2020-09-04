Apple Suppliers Start Production of Two New Apple Watch Models

Digitimes has published a new report today claiming that SiP (system-in-package) technology is going to be in high demand in 2021. In this report, the publication reveals some interesting information regarding the upcoming Apple Watch models and third-generation AirPods.

According to Digitimes, ASE Technology, which is one of the major suppliers of components at Apple, is packaging core chips for at least two new Apple Watch models. One of them expected to be the Watch Series 6 and the other one is expected to be a replacement for Watch Series 3, which will be an affordable offering from the brand to compete with other budget smartwatches in the market. This report suggests that the process of production for the new Apple Watches has already begun.

The publication also reveals that the same SiP technology will be used for third-generation AirPods and that they should launch in the first half of 2021, which falls in line with earlier reports.

For those who don’t know, the packaging is a term used in SiP, where multiple chips in a product are stacked together in a package to make the components fit in a smaller amount of space. This technology is new to the market and Apple Watch Series 6 is most probably one of the first products to make use of this advancement.

Apple usually releases a new generation of Apple Watch alongside new iPhones. That, however, won’t be the case this year. The new iPhones are expected to make their debut in October, whereas, the Apple Watch Series 6 is expected to launch this month itself. This upcoming smartwatch is expected to have an upgraded set of sensors, including a blood oxygen monitor. It is also said to come with faster Wi-Fi and cellular speeds.

As for the third-generation AirPods, these TWS earphones are expected to feature a design similar to the AirPods Pro, which means that they might come with an in-ear canal design. The upcoming earbuds could also feature a new chipset and better battery life. You can expect the third-generation AirPods to offer better sound quality as well.

Our Take

The blood oxygen sensor in the Apple Watch Series 6 could be one of its main selling points as the measurement of oxygen in the blood is an important aspect to determine if a person is affected with the COVID-19 virus. We wish the Apple Watch Series 6 also comes with a body temperature sensor, which would come very handy in this COVID-19 crisis.