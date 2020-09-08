Apple’s September 15 Event For New iPad and Apple Watch, iPhone 12 Announcement in October

Apple today announced a virtual event for September 15 where it is expected to announce the iPhone 12 lineup and Apple Watch Series 6 among other things. However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims that Apple won’t announce the new iPhones until October and this event is focused on the Apple Watch and iPad.

If true, this would be a major and odd decision from Apple as the company has never really held an event to specifically announce the new Apple Watch and iPad Air refresh. The Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad Air refresh are going to be major in nature, with there also being rumors of Apple launching a low-cost Apple Watch to replace the Series 3. Apple could also launch the AirTags and the cheaper HomePod at the same event if there are not going to be any new iPhones announced at the event.

I am told Apple won’t announce the iPhone until October. This is for the iPad and Apple Watch in all likelihood. https://t.co/pw1oVXVoaL — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 8, 2020

Apple will also announce the release date of iOS 14 at the event, with watchOS 7, macOS Big Sur, and tvOS 14 releasing next month.

If Apple indeed ends up not announcing new iPhones next week and holds another launch event in October for iPhone 12, we could also see the company talk about its upcoming Apple Silicon-Macs at the latter event. However, the company has never held product launch events so close to each other before. This could also mean that the company will then simply launch the Apple Silicon Macs via a press release later in the year as it possibly cannot hold another launch event for them in November or early December.

There is also a slim chance that Apple does talk about the new iPhones at its September 15 event but focuses more on the Apple Watch and iPad. What are your thoughts on this? Do you think Apple will hold another launch event in October for the new iPhones?