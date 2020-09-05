Best Labor Day Deals on MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and AirPods

This Labor Day weekend, Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H are offering some pretty great deals on various Apple products that are definitely worth checking out.
On the 16-inch MacBook Pro, all retailers are offering discounts of up to $300 while the 13-inch MacBook Pro is also available with discounts of up to $200. B&H also has discounts on some custom configurations of the 16-inch MacBook Pro.
Best Labor Day Deals on MacBook Pro, iPad, AirPods
16-inch MacBook Pro
The 16-inch MacBook Pro is once again discounted by $300 on Amazon. Both the Core i7 and the Core i9 variants are available with a $300 discount meaning you can get them for $2,099 and $2,499, respectively. B&H is also offering a similar discount on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, though it also has discounts on selected custom variants of the machine with 32GB and 64GB RAM.
Best Buy also has a similar deal but it is also throwing in four months of Apple Music and Apple News+ subscription for free for new subscribers.
➤ Deal [Amazon] | Deal [B&H] | Deal [Best Buy]
13-inch MacBook Pro
Amazon has the top-end variant of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with the 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB SSD for $1,799 after a $200 discount. B&H and Best Buy both are offering the $1799 variant for $1,649 after a $150 discount.
➤ Deal [Amazon] | Deal [B&H] | Deal [Best Buy]
MacBook Air
B&H is offering a $50 discount on selected high-end models of the MacBook Air. Best Buy is offering a $100 discount but it is only available for students.
iPad Pro
The 2018 iPad Pro is available with hefty discounts on B&H. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 64GB storage and Wi-Fi + 4G connectivity is available for just $799, down from its usual price of $1,149 ($350 off). There are other models that are also available with a similar $350 discount. Only the 1TB variant of the 11-inch iPad Pro is on discount at B&H. While the model retails for $1,499, B&H is offering it for $1,149.
Best Buy is offering a $50 discount on the iPad Pro albeit only for students.
➤ Deal [B&H] | Deal [Best Buy]
iPad Air
Selected high-storage variants of the iPad Air are available on Best Buy with a $100 discount. The 256GB iPad Air with Wi-Fi, for example, is available for $549.99 after a $100 discount. However, you should wait for the imminent iPad Air refresh which should come with a bigger display, USB-C connectivity, and more.
AirPods and AirPods Pro
The AirPods and AirPods Pro continue to be available with some amazing discounts on Amazon. The retailer has discounted the $249 AirPods Pro by $29 to $220. This is among the lowest price we have seen for the AirPods Pro and one which you should definitely take advantage of.
AirPods with the wired charging case are priced at $159, though they are usually available at a discount of around $10-$20. Amazon’s $30 brings their price down to just $129 which is among the lowest we have seen for them. The variant with the wireless charging case also sees a $30 case which means you can get it for $169. B&H has also discounted the AirPods ($25) but it is not as impressive as what Amazon is offering.
