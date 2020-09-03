This Brilliant iPhone 12 mini Concept Will Make You Wish for One

We have seen a bunch of iPhone 12 concept videos so far. However, we have not seen enough of the much-awaited 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini. Now the latest concept video showcases iPhone 12 mini in its full glory and how it might be smaller than the iPhone SE.

First things first, there is a good chance that a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will not be named “iPhone 12 mini.” The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 is expected to be the entry-level device in the iPhone 12 series. It will be positioned between the premium iPhone 12 and the new iPhone SE that was launched earlier this year. Hopefully, people who find the iPhone SE to be small can go for iPhone 12 mini without breaking the bank. Despite sporting a 5.4-inch display, the iPhone 12 mini is likely to be “pocketable.”

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 models in a month or so. This includes 5.4-inch iPhone 12, two 6.1-inch iPhone 12, 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The launch is expected to take place in the upcoming weeks or by the second half of October. Apart from the iPhone 12 series, Apple is also expected to launch the Apple Watch Series 6, new iPad, and AirTags tracker.

We can’t help but notice how the concept iPhone 12 mini looks similar to iPhone 11. Also prominent is the boxy design language, which seems to be inspired by earlier rumors. The most exciting aspect of the concept video is that iPhone 12 is shown to be smaller in footprint as opposed to iPhone SE. If true, then the new iPhone 12 will most certainly end up being the most compact iPhone in 2020 despite packing in a 5.4-inch display.

Once launched would you prefer the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 over the iPhone SE? Let us know in the comments below.