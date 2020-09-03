Checkra1n Updated with iOS 13.7 Jailbreak Support

Earlier this week, Apple released iOS 13.7 with the Exposure Notifications Express system. If you are in a fix as to whether you should give up on your jailbroken iOS setup and update your iPhone to iOS 13.7 or not, the good news is that you can jailbreak iOS 13.7 using checkra1n.

Checkra1n is based on a low-level checkm8 bootrom exploit. Due to this, it does not need to be updated to work with every new release of iOS which is why it is already compatible with iOS 13.7. However, the biggest issue with checkra1n is that it only supports iPhone X and older devices leaving owners of newer iPhones out in the lurch.

Read: How to Jailbreak iPhone Running iOS 13 – iOS 13.7 using Checkra1n Jailbreak

This basically means that only iPhone 5s – iPhone X owners will be able to use checkra1n to jailbreak their device. Unc0ver jailbreak, which supports iPhone XS, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 series, is unlikely to be updated to support jailbreaking iOS 13.7 due to the lack of any exploits.

Another problem with checkra1n is that it is only available for macOS and Linux PCs. A Windows version of the jailbreaking tool has been in the works for the last few months but it is unclear when it will be released to the public. So, if you don’t have access to a PC, the process to jailbreak your iPhone running iOS 13.7 will become a bit more complicated.

Nonetheless, if you own an iPhone that is supported by checkra1n, you can update it to iOS 13.7 and then jailbreak it.

➤ Download