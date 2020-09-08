Download: Apple’s September 15 Event-inspired Wallpapers for iPhone

A few minutes ago, Apple announced a launch event for September 15. The event invitation has a unique ‘Time Flies’ blue-colored Apple logo. And designers have wasted no time to come up with wallpapers based on this new logo.

A Twitter user that goes by @AR7, who is a well-known graphics designer, has released a set of wallpapers based on Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ logo revealed in the September 15 launch event invitation. This set of wallpapers has dedicated wallpapers for iPhone 11 series, older iPhones, iPads, and also for desktops. You also get wallpapers with a dark background to go with the dark mode along with the standard version of wallpaper that has a white background. You can download the wallpapers from the Google Drive folder shared by AR7.

➤ Download

Apple’s launch event on September 15 will commence at 10 AM PDT. At first, everyone thought that this launch event is for the iPhone 12 series. However, the latest reports suggest the brand will launch Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad at this event. The iPhone 12 series launch is said to be slated for October.