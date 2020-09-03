Facebook Messenger Limits Message Forwarding to Five People or Groups

In a bid to combat misinformation and spread of fake news, Facebook is now limiting forwarding messages on Facebook Messenger to five people or groups. Facebook-owned WhatsApp had launched a similar feature in 2018. The feature was initially available in India and then extended globally.

As a part of our ongoing efforts to provide people with a safer, more private messaging experience, today we’re introducing a forwarding limit on Messenger, so messages can only be forwarded to five people or groups at a time. Limiting forwarding is an effective way to slow the spread of viral misinformation and harmful content that has the potential to cause real-world harm.

Once the feature rolls out, you will not be able to forward messages to more than five people or groups in a single go. If you try to forward the message to more than five people, then you will get a notification that says “forwarding limit reached.” The feature was being tested for quite some time and is now rolling out on Messenger. Facebook is rolling out the feature in a phased manner, and it might take some time to be available for all the users. As of now, there is no limit on Facebook Messenger when it comes to forwarding messages.

Our Take

We feel Facebook did the right thing by limiting Messenger forwards. Major elections are fast approaching in the US and New Zealand. Hopefully, the new feature will reduce the spread of misinformation, fake news, and harmful content. In the recent past, there were several cases wherein misinformation on social media platforms gave birth to chaotic situations in the real-world.