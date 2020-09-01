iOS 13.7 and iPadOS 13.7 Download Available Now

Last week, Apple surprised everyone by releasing the first beta of iOS 13.7. The release only contained one important change, the ability to opt-in for the COVID-19 Exposure Notifications system without having to download a contact tracing app first. Today, Apple has released the final build of iOS 13.7 to the public.

It is rare to see Apple release new iOS builds this time of the year as it usually works on releasing a major new iOS build in September. However, with the iPhone 12 launch delayed this year, the iOS 14 release schedule is also likely affected which is perhaps why Apple is releasing iOS 13.7 now instead of simply adding this change to iOS 14. The first states in the U.S. to take advantage of the new Exposure Notification Express system include Maryland, Nevada, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

As mentioned before, iOS 13.7 brings one major change to the Exposure Notification system. It adds a new Exposure Notification Express system that will allow health authorities to easily offer contact tracing without having to build an app first. Instead, they will just have to fill out a configuration file with their name, logo, and other details, and then they will be able to offer contact tracing to the public. One major advantage of this new system is that users will automatically get a notification when their local public health authority starts offering contact tracing using this method. Google is also going to roll out a similar feature for all Android 6.0+ devices.

You can download iOS 13.7 for on your iPhone by going to Settings -> General -> Software Update. Apple has also released the final build of iPadOS 13.7 to the public. This build contains some bug fixes and improvements and no other changes.

