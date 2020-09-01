iOS 14 Could Launch in September As Apple Prepares for iPhone 12 Launch

A Bloomberg report states that Apple has informed its suppliers to assemble at least 75 million units of the iPhone 12 lineup for later this year. The company had informed its suppliers to assemble a similar number of iPhone 11 units last year. This year, the company is sticking to the same number despite smartphone sales and economies worldwide tanking due to the pandemic.

Apple is even expecting iPhone 12 shipments to reach as much as 80 million units this year. The report also reiterates that the new iPhones will feature 5G, a new chassis design, different screen sizes, and more. The more premium Pro models will feature stainless steel edges and could come in a new dark blue color replacing the Midnight Green option from last year’s iPhone 11 Pro. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a 6.7-inch display and also come with a LiDAR scanner that will help in AR apps and games. The A14 chip inside the new iPhones will also be a major upgrade in terms of performance and efficiency.

Some Apple employees testing the new devices think that the new 6.7-inch screen is one of this year’s most notable improvements, the people familiar with the situation said. A few testers have also found that some of the current 5G networks are not improving connection speeds much, the people added.

Apple is also expected to launch the regular iPhone 12 models earlier than the iPhone 12 Pro lineup. And despite the delayed launch of the new iPhones, Apple will still release iOS 14 to the public in September as per sources.

The report also points to Apple releasing a big iPad Air refresh later this year with an iPad Pro-like design with smaller bezels. Alongside, Apple also intends to launch two new Apple Watch variants and its first over-ear headphones. Apple is also working on a smaller and cheaper HomePod that could be announced this year.

The company is also working on a new Apple TV refresh with a faster processor and an upgraded remote control for a better gaming experience. However, this device could end up being delayed to next year.

Our Take

It is interesting to see the report claim that Apple will launch iOS 14 in September. Apple has already confirmed that the iPhone 12 launch will be delayed by a few weeks meaning the devices are unlikely to go on sale in September. So, it looks like the company could very well release iOS 14 to the public later this month via a simple press release. A rumor from last night claimed that Apple could launch AirTags and the iPhone 12 lineup in the second half of October.