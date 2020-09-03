iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Beta 7 Download Available Now

Apple today released the seventh beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, a week after the last beta was released. The company has now switched to a more aggressive iOS 14 beta releases schedule and release new beta builds every week ahead of the release of the OS to the public in a few weeks from now.

The seventh beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 are unlikely to contain major changes. Recent beta releases have been light on changes, with Apple focusing more on bug fixes and stability as the OS nears public release.

iOS 14 is compatible with the first-generation iPhone SE and newer iPhones, while the iPadOS 14 update is compatible with the iPad Mini 4, iPad (5th generation), iPad Air 2, and the iPad Pro 9.7 and above. The official changelog for iOS 14 Beta 7 and iPadOS 14 Beta 7 hasn’t been released yet, but we expect it to bring bug fixes and stability improvements.

iOS 14 Beta 7 and iPadOS 14 Beta 7 can be downloaded on compatible iPhones and iPads that are registered to test the developer beta builds. The updates can be downloaded via the OTA (over the air) method or from the Apple Developer Center. We would advise you not to install the developer beta builds of iOS 14 or iPadOS 14 on your devices if they’re your primary devices or if they’re mission-critical for development or work.

Apple has also released the seventh beta of watchOS 7 alongside the new beta builds of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14. As for the sixth public beta build of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, it should be released by Apple tomorrow.

If you are thinking of installing the new developer beta builds of iOS and iPadOS on your iPhone or iPad, you should check out our easy-to-follow tutorials for installing iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.