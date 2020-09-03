iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Beta 7: What’s New

Apple today released the seventh beta of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 to developers. With the company expected to release iOS 14 later this month, the latest beta builds of the OS are not packing any major changes.

iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 Beta 7: Everything That’s New

New Wallpapers

The latest beta brings a new dark mode version of the popular stripe wallpaper.

New App Library Categories

There are new categories in App Library for better categorization of your installed apps. The new categories include Travel, Creativity, and Shopping & Food.

Noticed any other changes in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 beta 7 that’s not mentioned above? Drop a comment and let us know!