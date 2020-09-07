iPhone 12 Launch Event Date Could be Announced on September 8

Leaker Jon Prosser claims that Apple has a press release scheduled to go live on Tuesday at 9:00 AM PT. The details of the press release are unclear, but as per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, it is definitely not for a new product launch. Instead, he speculates that Apple could announce the iPhone 12 event date via the press release.

There were rumors of Apple launching the new iPad Air and the Apple Watch Series 6 via a press release this month, though reliable leaker @L0vetodream shot the rumors down saying the watch is not launching this month. Prosser himself had previously claimed that Apple would launch the iPad Air and Apple Watch via a press release, though for the September 8 press release, he’s not saying what his expectations are.

Apple press release is currently scheduled for Tuesday (September 8) at 9:00am EST — though, I should note that it’s not locked in until the press has been briefed, day of. I’ll tweet early that morning to update you if it changes. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 6, 2020

I wouldn’t get too excited about rumors of new Apple products appearing this week. More likely I think: an announcement of the upcoming (of course virtual) September iPhone/Apple Watch event. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 6, 2020

Gurman’s prediction could be right here. Apple could hold an iPhone 12 launch event in the third week of September and then launch the non-Pro iPhone 12 models in the first week of October followed by the launch of the iPhone 12 Pro variants later in the month. Analysts have claimed that the iPhone 12 lineup will see a staggered launch, with Apple itself saying that the devices will launch a few weeks later than usual.

There is also a possibility of Apple announcing the public release date of iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 via the press release. After all, rumors peg that iOS 14 will see its public release this month itself and it is unlikely that Apple will release the OS without any prior announcement whatsoever.\

What do you think Apple could announce on September 8? Drop a comment and let us know!