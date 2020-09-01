Leak: iPhone 12 Pro Rear Glass Panel Photo Shows Updated Camera Layout for LiDAR Scanner

Leaker ‘Mr.white’ has shared a photo on Twitter showing the rear glass panel of allegedly the iPhone 12 Pro Max featuring a cut out for the LiDAR scanner.

If the glass panel in the image is indeed legit, it would mean the iPhone 12 Pro Max will have the same rear design language as the iPhone 11 Pro series. The only difference here is that the camera module now has one additional cut out at the bottom seemingly for the LiDAR scanner. The microphone hole has also been adjusted accordingly to accommodate the scanner. The hole on the top-right corner is for the True Tone LED flash.

The cut out for all three camera sensors is of the same size as the iPhone 11 Pro though. Apple is expected to use newer and bigger camera sensors on the iPhone 12 Pro lineup for improved imaging performance. A bigger camera sensor would have lead to an increase in the size of the camera cut out as well in the rear glass panel but that’s not the case here. The second glass panel in the photo can also be of the iPhone 12 Pro, but it is difficult to ascertain that for sure.

Apple is expected to use the LiDAR scanner exclusively on the iPhone 12 Pro Max to offer some advanced AR features. The company had first used the LiDAR scanner on the 2020 iPad Pro lineup which had launched earlier this year. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is also expected to feature a 6.7-inch display, the biggest Apple has used on an iPhone so far.