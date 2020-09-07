Leak: 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max Could Launch Ahead of Other Models

All the rumors surrounding the iPhone 12 launch so far have claimed that Apple will first release the non-Pro models followed by the iPhone 12 Pro lineup a few weeks later. A supply-chain report from DigiTimes, however, claims something else entirely.

As per the report, Apple will first launch the two iPhone 12 variants with the 6.1-inch display — the regular iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro. The shipments of the SLP mainboard of these devices started in July itself, while that of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max started in the second half of August. The report contradicts previous claims from reputed Apple leakers. DigiTimes does have a patchy record when it comes to iPhone leaks so it is better to take this report with a pinch of salt as well.

The new iPhone lineup may arrive in two stages, with two 6.1-inch models in the first and another two 6.7- and 5.4-inch devices in the second, said the sources, noting that shipments of SLP mainboards for the 6.1-inch models were kicked off in July and those for the 6.7- and 5.4-inch ones began in the second half of August.

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 12 event launch date tomorrow (September 8) via a press release. The company had earlier confirmed that the iPhone 12 launch will be delayed by a few weeks this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

Apple is going to launch four new iPhone 12 models this year which will include two new display sizes. This includes a new 5.4-inch iPhone 12 that will replace the existing 6.1-inch iPhone 11. All four models will feature 5G along with OLED panels. The Pro models are expected to feature support for faster mmWave 5G connectivity along with a LiDAR scanner for AR and enhanced camera features. The Cupertino company is also planning on offering the iPhone 12 Pro lineup in a new dark blue color.

