Leak: Apple Watch Series 6 Not Launching This Month

There have been leaks suggesting that Apple could launch the Apple Watch Series 6 via a press release this month. However, reliable leaker @L0vetodream claims that this is not going to happen.

Apple has already confirmed that it will be delaying the launch of the iPhone 12 lineup by a few weeks due to the pandemic. This has put the company’s usual release timeframe for a lot of other products in jeopardy as well, especially since it has a lot of unreleased products in the pipeline for this year.

there is no Watch this month — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 2, 2020

A report from earlier this week had claimed that Apple intends to launch a low-cost Apple Watch variant as well to replace the Apple Watch Series 3. This new model will be available alongside the more expensive Series 6 that will pack advanced health tracking features including blood oxygen monitoring, improved ECG, and more.

Apart from the iPhone 12 lineup and the two Apple Watch variants, Apple is also expected to announce the iPad Air, a smaller HomePod, and over-ear headphones. This is apart from the Apple Silicon-based Macs which are expected to debut before the end of this year. Given the number of products, it is now likely that we will see Apple release the iPad Air via a press release along with the smaller HomePod and over-ear headphones later this month via a simple press release. The company is also expected to release iOS 14 to the public this month itself and not delay its release until the iPhone 12 launch next month.

