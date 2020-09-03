Leak: iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max Both Getting New LiDAR Scanner

There has been a lot of confusion regarding the LiDAR scanner on Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 lineup. While it is known that the LiDAR sensor will make its way on the new iPhones, rumors so far have suggested it would be exclusive to the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. A new report from Fast Company citing sources claims that the LiDAR scanner will be found on both “Pro” models of the iPhone 12.

This means that both iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max will get the LiDAR scanner. Apple intends to use the same LiDAR scanner on these devices as it did on the 2020 iPad Pro that debuted earlier this year in March. A recent leak had also shown the alleged rear glass panel of the iPhone 12 Pro with a hole for the LiDAR scanner.

Apple will use the LiDAR scanner in a number of scenarios including improving the depth effect in Portrait photos. The data collected by the LiDAR sensor will allow the new iPhones to better differentiate between the subject and the background thereby offering a better bokeh effect. Leaked screenshots also suggested that Apple could use the LiDAR scanner for offering better auto focus and subject detection while recording videos and in Night mode where traditional smartphone cameras usually tend to struggle. The LiDAR scanner will also be used for improving AR experiences. Apple already uses the scanner on the 2020 iPad Pro for offering a more immersive AR experience and it is expected to further build on that for the new iPhones.

There were also rumors of Apple using a smaller and cut down version of the LiDAR scanner on the iPhone 12 Pro lineup compared to what it has used on the 2020 iPad Pro. However, the report suggests Apple will be using the same Sony sensor on its upcoming iPhones as well.

Our Take

It will be interesting to see how Apple uses the LiDAR scanner on the new iPhones to offer better AR experiences. The company is very bullish on AR and with the required hardware, it has the potential to make the technology go mainstream. What AR features are you interested in seeing on the upcoming iPhones?