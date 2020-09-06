Poll: Which Upcoming Apple Product Are You Most Excited About?

The next few months are very busy for Apple as the company has a bunch of products in the pipeline that are due to launch. Apart from the iPhone 12 lineup, this includes the Apple Watch Series 6 and a low-cost Apple Watch Series 3 replacement, AirTags, iPad Air, Apple Silicon-based Macs, over-ear headphones, and more. Which product launch are you excited about the most?

iPhone 12

It goes without saying that the iPhone 12 lineup is going to be the highlight of Apple’s product launches due for this year. Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone 12 models this year, with all of them featuring AMOLED panels and 5G connectivity. They will also sport a new iPad Pro-like design and come with improved cameras. Apple will also offer the new iPhones in three different screen sizes — 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch — which should make a lot of consumers happy.

Apple Watch Series 6 and Low-cost Apple Watch

The Apple Watch Series 6 is rumored to come with a faster and more-efficient chip and offer improved health-tracking features including blood oxygen monitoring and improved ECG capabilities. Alongside the new Apple Watch Series 6, Apple is also expected to launch a low-cost Apple Watch that will be the replacement to the $199 Apple Watch Series 3. Given the price tag, this wearable is only expected to feature heart-rate tracking and miss out on other advanced health tracking metrics like ECG and blood oxygen monitoring.

New iPad Air

There’s a massive iPad Air refresh around the corner that will see Apple bring its iPad Pro design language to the iPad Air. If rumors are anything to go by, the new iPad Air will feature a bezel-less design, a bigger 10.8-inch display, Face ID, USB-C, though it will come with only a single camera setup at the rear to keep its price in check.

Apple Silicon-Macs

Apple announced at WWDC this year that it is ditching Intel CPUs for Macs and instead transitioning the entire platform to its customs designed Apple Silicon chips. This is a big deal as Apple’s A-series chips are known for their power efficiency and raw horsepower. With Apple Silicon, Apple could offer MacBooks with true 24-hour battery life without any performance penalty.

There are rumors of Apple launching a refreshed 24-inch iMac and either a redesigned 13-inch MacBook Pro or 12-inch Retina MacBook with Apple Silicon before the end of this year.

AirTags

AirTags have long been in development inside Apple and they were expected to make their debut last year itself. That did not happen but it is likely that we will see Apple release AirTags to the public this year alongside the iPhone 12 lineup in October. AirTags are tracking tags similar to Tile that will integrate with Apple’s Find My app and help users track their lost or stolen items.

Over-ear Headphones, Smaller HomePod

Apple has reportedly been working on its over-ear headphones for a long time now. They were rumored to launch last year itself but then fell off the radar. Similarly, after the failure of HomePod, Apple is reportedly working on a cheaper, smaller alternative to its Siri-powered smart speaker. While there have been far and few leaks about these products, a Bloomberg report did suggest that Apple could launch these two new audio products this year.

Which upcoming Apple product are you looking forward to the most? Take part in our poll below and let us know by dropping a comment.