Report: iPhone 12 Mass Production to Start from Mid-September

Apple plans to start the mass production of the iPhone 12 from mid-September. The report states that Apple has managed to reduce the production delays of the upcoming iPhones to just a few weeks instead of months.

Production will start from mid-September, though it will pick up pace towards the end of the month and in early October. Despite managing to cut short the production delays due to the pandemic, the launch timeframe of the iPhone 12 is still later than Apple’s usual iPhone release timeline. Citing two sources, the report states that the situation is still notably better than what it was a few months ago.

Apple will seemingly first start with the production of the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 featuring a dual-camera setup at the rear. This model alone accounts for 40 percent of the total orders placed by Apple to its suppliers.

The delay could, however, lead to Apple falling short of the iPhone 12 production target for the year though. The company had ordered components for up to 80 million 5G iPhones, but only around 73-74 million units could be produced this year. On the other hand, to meet the increased demand for iPads thanks to the pandemic and remote learning, Apple has boosted orders for the tablet to its suppliers.

The travel restrictions due to the pandemic has led to some manufacturing challenges for Apple. While the company usually sent its engineers to China during the mass production process, it has not been able to do so this year. Instead, all components are being shipped to Apple engineers in California packed in huge boxes for the final sign off.

“This year this kind of secretive sample delivery increases a lot, but Apple is willing to spend as much money to protect their highly-confidential unfinished products,” the person said. “We’ve managed to shorten the delay significantly and we are not stopping here,” said another supply chain executive. “The final assembly for some models is still going to be early October, but we are working to keep moving the production as early as possible.”

The report also sheds light on the AirTags and claims that this upcoming Apple accessory has already gone into mass production.

Our Take

A report from last month had claimed that Apple could hold an iPhone event in mid-October and then release the device towards the end of the month. From today’s report, it does seem like that this is going to be the case as production for the iPhone 12 lineup is only going to start from the middle of this month.