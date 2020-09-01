Screenshots Confirm Apple’s Online Store in India Launching Soon, AppleCare+ to Also be Available

It was reported last month that Apple is planning to open its online store in India within the next few weeks. Now, screenshots obtained by us further confirm Apple’s plan to launch its online store in India soon. They also point to Apple bringing AppleCare+ to India.

The screenshots confirm that Apple will allow customers in India to customize their Macs before placing their order. The company only recently started allowing retailers to order BTO (Built-to-Order) models for interested customers in the country, though the wait time is around 4-5 weeks for such order. Apple’s online store is promising faster delivery times for such products, though this could change once the store actually launches.

Apple will allow customers to trade-in their existing iPhones or Macs towards the purchase of a new product. It will also offer monthly installment payment options, though 0 percent interest-free financing will only be available for HDFC and Citibank customers for a tenure of 6 months and 9 months. Apple will also be launching AppleCare+ in India. Right now, the company only offers AppleCare in India which extends the standard warranty of Macs by two years and of iPhones by another year. With AppleCare+, customers will also get coverage against accidental damage protection for up to two incidents ever year. For Macs, customers will have to pay a service fee of Rs 8,900 for screen damage or any external damage and Rs 25,900 for damages that require a complete machine replacement.

It is unclear if Apple will be offering AppleCare+ for Macs purchased directly through its online store or if the option will also be available for existing and new MacBook owners who purchase the device from other retailers in India.

Apple products are already available through online retailers like Amazon and Flipkart in India. Apple’s online store, however, can one-up them by allowing users to directly customize their machine and offering attractive trade-in prices. It is likely that Apple’s online store in India will launch later this month. The company is also working on opening its first retail store in the country in Mumbai next year.

Thanks, Preshit for the screenshots!