Watch: Apple’s Floating Store in Singapore Looks Equally Stunning from Inside

Apple’s third retail store in Singapore is all set to open tomorrow. The retail store is situated at Marina Bay Sands which is located at Singapore’s bayfront. It is the first retail store from Apple that sits on a body of water. Apple has already posted some photos of the retail stores but if you want to see just how premium and marvelous the store looks from inside, check out this video.

The access to the store is from the MBS mall and as Apple notes, the floating sphere offers a 360-degree panoramic view of Singapore’s skyline. This sphere is fully self-supported and “first-of-its-kind, all-glass dome structure” that comprises of 114 pieces of glass. The entire dome structure not only looks amazing from outside, but it is equally amazing from inside. The dome has been designed in such a way that at night, the store looks like a floating orb on water. While not immediately obvious, the store is actually spread across three levels, including an underwater Boardroom.

Check out the video below that gives an in-depth inside tour of Apple’s Marina Bay Sands retail store.

Oh! and just like other Apple retail stores, you can buy all of Apple products and range of accessories from the store as well. The store will have 148 employees that speak over 23 different languages.

Apple’s Marina Bay Sands retail store opens to customers on Thursday, September 10 at 10:00 am SGT. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Apple is only allowing customers to visit on opening day if they have a prior appointment.