VOLTA Spark: All The Cables You Need In One Cable

Looking at my workspace, I realize how messed up the cable situation is on the desk. There is a Type-C to Type-C cable, a lightning cable for my iPhone, an old-style micro-USB cable to charge wireless earphones, and a couple of faulty cables with low-success ratio. If you are juggling between different devices then you too have a similar cable mess like me. VOLTA, an Australian start-up is on a mission to fix the cable issue with a universal cable called VOLTA Spark.

VOLTA is known for building quality and durable consumer electronics for everyday use. The company has successfully completed 5 campaigns on a well-known crowd-sourcing platform Indiegogo and it’s now back with another product called VOLTA Spark. It’s a universal cable that fast charges all USB-C PD devices including the iPhone X/XS, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Galaxy Note 10, and MacBook Pro.

VOLTA Spark is a magnetic cable that charges any device you own which uses either a micro USB, USB-C, or lightning port. It also works across a vast range of devices without compromising on the charging speed of any of the devices. It does this by having a removable charging head that you can plug into your iPhone, Mac, or other Android devices. The other end of the cable then attaches magnetically to these charging tips.

Let’s take a look at the top features of VOLTA Spark.

Fast charging (Android & 18W iPhone X/iPhone 11 Series)

Universal USB compatibility

One cable, multiple devices such as iPhone, MacBook, and Samsung phones

Supports: Data Transfer – Apple CarPlay – Android Auto

Charge-status LED

OTG Charging

Lifetime warranty

Instantly connect and disconnect

SnagSafe like MagSafe

You can see how VOLTA Spark completely changes the game with an all-in-one solution. Let’s take a look at VOLTA Spark specifications.

VOLTA SPARK: USB-C to Open Magnetic Cable

USB-C: 60W – 100W (PD 2.0 – QC 3.0)

Data Transfer USB 2.0 – (480Mb/s)

Type C 100W, lightning 18W, and double side charging. This has 18W for lightning (fast charging)

Advanced Interlocking technology on the cables

Military-grade cable materials (lasts 10X more)

N52 Neodymium magnets

Three magnetic tip types (USB-C, Micro USB, and Lightning)

USB-C non-magnetic end

Supports up to 100W for Power Delivery

Supports Fast Charge on iPhone and other USB devices, Super Charge, and Adaptive Fast Charge

The company claims to use military-grade cables using advanced interlocking tech to the N52 neodymium magnets, the most durable magnet in the world. That’s why you get lifetime warranty on the product.

Because of its magnetic mechanism, VOLTA Spark connects (or disconnects) to your devices instantly, without effort. This is ‎especially useful at night when you’re trying to charge your device in the dark. My favorite function is Snag Safe. Like MagSafe, VOLTA Spark offers extra protection by detaching from your device instantly if you accidentally snag the cord.

VOLTA Spark is a breath of fresh air in a sea of cable offerings. Cable management is something that many users suffer from. On top of that, most companies ship their products with an average cable, which doesn’t last for a long time.

VOLTA Spark aims to fix the issue with an all-in-one cable that’s strong, offers versatility, excellent transfer speed, and a lifetime warranty. What’s not to like? Go to their Indiegogo campaign and reserve the cable for you.

