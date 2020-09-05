5.4-inch ‘iPhone 12 mini’ Naming Confirmed in Leaked Case Stickers

Alleged case stickers for Silicone iPhone cases for upcoming iPhones from Apple’s international distribution center in Ireland have leaked confirming the naming scheme of the devices. The photos confirm the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will be called the iPhone 12 mini, with the 6.1-inch iPhone being called the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro. The 6.7-inch iPhone will be called the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Renowned leaker @L0vetodream had also claimed earlier this week that the 5.4-inch variant of the upcoming iPhone would be called the iPhone 12 mini. The cases carry the model number “MHL732M/A” and “MHLG32M/A” which is similar to the model numbers that Apple has used in the past.

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 / 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max Silicone Case Stickers pic.twitter.com/bWaFiWG9Ht — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) September 25, 2020

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini could attract a lot of existing iPhone 7/8 and even iPhone SE owners who want a more powerful device in a compact form factor. Size comparison of the dummy model of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini has shown the device will be similar in size to the iPhone 7/8 despite packing a notably bigger display. This will be possible thanks to a reduction in bezel and Apple ditching the Touch ID home button in favor of Face ID.

All four iPhone 12 models this year are expected to feature OLED displays along with 5G connectivity, though Apple might keep mmWave 5G connectivity exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. There are also rumors of the LiDAR sensor, as seen on the 2020 iPad Pro, being exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro lineup.

Apple is now expected to announce its 2020 iPhone lineup in mid-October and put them up for sale towards the end of the month. However, the launch of certain models could be delayed even further until the first or second week of November.

We Want to Hear From You

Does the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini interest you? Or do you plan to buy the 6.1-inch iPhone 12? Drop a comment and let us know!