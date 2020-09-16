Leak: AirPods Studio ‘Sport’ Shown off in Real-World Photo

Rumors have been suggesting a new over-head premium headphone by Apple. Thanks to a new leak, we now get to see the “AirPods Studio” for the first time. The leaked image allegedly shows off the “Sport Variant” that features a minimalistic design.

A previous report claimed Apple is readying two variations of its over-ear headphones. One is likely to feature “leather-like fabrics,” while the other is a “fitness-focused model” that uses breathable materials. The leaked image matches the description of the fitness/sports variant. Furthermore, the report also mentioned Apple’s headphone would feature an oval-shaped cup and a thin headband that holds together both the cups.

A quick look at the leaked image confirms the previous report. Apple’s upcoming headphone is rumored to let users customize magnetic earpads by removing and swapping. In other words, you could simply switch the earpad with a material of your choice. In other words, it is pretty similar to changing bands on Apple Watch.

The AirPods Studio is expected to come with features like neck detection, equalizer settings, and more. For instance, the AirPods Studio will detect when the headphones are placed on your head and play or pause accordingly. The neck detection ensures that you can take calls even when the music is turned off. Apple is speculated to price the AirPods Studio at $349. The AirPods Studio’s existence is confirmed by references on the iOS 14 beta code. Yet another report claims AirPods Studio has already entered production.

We are not sure as to when exactly AirPods Studio will be released. In all likelihood, Apple will launch the AirPods Studio by the end of this year. Are you excited about the AirPods Studio? Let us know in the comments below.