AirTags Rival Tile Now Offers up to $1000 If Its Unable to Track Your Lost Items

Tile has announced a new subscription tier to compete with upcoming Apple AirTags. The new subscription tier is called “Premium Protect” and insures lost item connected with Tile trackers up to $1,000 in value.

Tile’s new premium subscription offers multiple benefits, including a $1,000 reimbursement on lost item. Let us say a tagged item is lost, and the Tile tracker is not able to help locate it in seven days. In this case, the user can claim up to $1,000 reimbursement. Tile has partnered with Cover Genius insurance company for the “Premium Protect” service.

Tile Premium Protect is available for Tile’s partner projects, including Bose SoundSport headphones, Skullcandy’s Venue, and others. Apart from the $1000 reimbursement, you also get benefits like Smart Alerts, unlimited Tile sharing, up to a month of saved location history, and free battery replacement.

Tile’s Premium Protect plan does come with its own terms and conditions. You will not be able to claim $1,000 reimbursement if Tile has managed to locate the device, but you were not able to retrieve the device. On the other hand, if Tile’s network fails in locating the lost device, you can file for a claim up to $1,000. Furthermore, the claim can include multiple tagged items provided; the total value doesn’t exceed the maximum coverage. Tile’s Premium Protect is priced at $99.99 and is expected to be launched later this year. The company is yet to announce the exact date.

Our Take

Tile’s Premium Protect coverage in itself is not something new. Insurance companies have been offering plans that cover lost/stolen devices for many years. However, the Premium Protect plan shows the trust Tile has in its network. In the meantime, Apple is prepping its tracker called AirTags. Apple’s tracker was rumored to come with a feature alerting users if they left their item unattended for too long. Soon enough, Tile added a similar feature and called it Smart Alerts. Tile is also very vocal about Apple’s anti-competitive behavior and sought an EU investigation against Apple. It will be interesting to see if Tile will be able to maintain its dominance once Apple releases AirTags.