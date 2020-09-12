Alleged iPhone 12 Pro Video Shows New Chassis Design, Confirms LiDAR Scanner

YouTuber EverythingApplePro has posted a video showing the alleged iPhone 12 Pro chassis. The video confirms the upcoming iPhone will have the same camera layout as the existing iPhone 11 lineup, though there will be an additional cutout for the LiDAR scanner. Additionally, it also confirms a flat chassis design similar to the iPad Pro and the older iPhone 5s.

Other changes visible from the video include the SIM tray being moved to the left edge below the volume buttons. There is also a new cutout on the right side of the chassis presumably for the 5G antenna.

Here it is! Official iPhone 12 Pro chassis leak. Confirms mostly same camera with new LiDAR placement, flat sides, magnet cutouts & smart connector-like 5G antenna? This seems to confirm the 6.1 Pro model will get LiDAR too. October can't come soon enough. pic.twitter.com/YifSX7SWxh — EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) September 11, 2020

The iPhone 12 lineup has seemingly entered into mass production this week so we are likely to see more of such leaks in the coming weeks. Previous leaks had claimed the LiDAR sensor would be exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max but it looks like the regular Pro model is also going to get it. Apple first used the LiDAR scanner on its 2020 iPad Pro lineup.

Leaker Jon Prosser also confirmed in a tweet that the iPhone 12 Pro lineup will not ship with 120Hz refresh rate display panels. The prototype unit inside Apple packing a 120Hz OLED panel was not the variant that has entered into mass production. There were a lot of conflicting rumors on whether the iPhone 12 Pro lineup would feature a high refresh rate panel or not, with recent rumors suggesting Apple could delay production by a few weeks to get this feature on board. However, that has not happened and all four iPhone 12 models will now seemingly ship with 60Hz OLED panels.

Apple is holding its ‘Time Flies’ event on September 15th but the company is unlikely to talk about its upcoming iPhones at the event. Their launch is still over a month away if rumors are anything to go by so Apple will likely hold another event in mid-October for their announcement.

