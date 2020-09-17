Alleged Video of Apple’s Prototype Magnetic Wireless Charger Surfaces

There have been multiple reports that claim Apple is working on a wireless charging mat. The company shelved the AirPower wireless charger after the project ran into numerous roadblocks. Now a new video shows an alleged prototype of an Apple accessory that resembles a wireless charger.

It is unclear whether the circular device is an Apple accessory or a development unit for third-party accessory makers. Apple typically issues development units for third-party accessory makers for reference. It is also speculated that iPhone 12 will come with an internal magnet ring. This will allow users to attach accessories like wireless chargers. The device in the leaked picture might very well be the magnetic ring.

Chinese manufacturers had leaked schematics of the ring of magnets. The picture in question almost resembles the schematics. Furthermore, it is also believed that the ring will help for better positioning of devices while charging wirelessly as you dont have to lineup the phone with the charging zone.

Video claims to show Apple magnetic wireless charger prototype. More at @9to5mac pic.twitter.com/BDReuIIW4C — Jordan Kahn (@JordanKahn) September 17, 2020

Perhaps users can also attach other accessories on the back of the iPhone 12. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 12 models next month. This week, the company pulled the wraps from Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, iPad Air, and iPad 8. It also announced Apple One and Fitness Plus services.

Just recently, leaked images showed internals of canceled AirPower. Meanwhile, another report claimed Apple is working on a less ambitious AirPower. Apple axed the AirPower project due to engineering constraints and overheating issues. Now it is rumored that Apple is using the A11 chipset for heat management on AirPower. It would be interesting to see whether Apple will continue its pursuit of wireless chargers or not.

