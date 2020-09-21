Apple Watch Series 6 Teardown Reveals Larger Battery, Taptic Engine, and Thinner Casing

Last week, Apple released the Apple Watch Series 6 alongside the new iPad. The latest Apple Watch Series 6 arrives with a slew of new features like the blood oxygen sensor, sleep tracker, and brighter display. The folks at iFixit have gotten their hands on Apple Watch Series 6, and the teardown reveals some interesting aspects such as a larger battery, VO2 sensor, and sleeker design.

There had been speculation that Apple is going to remove Force Touch on the new Apple Watch. The first watchOS 7 beta had dropped support for the feature. Teardown reveals that the speculation was spot on as Apple has removed the Force Touch on Apple Watch Series 6. The teardown attributes Apple Watch Series 6’s thinness to lack of Force Touch gasket.

The procedure is also slightly simplified due to the absence of a Force Touch gasket—a feature now defunct as of watchOS 7. We’re happy to see a fragile, damage-prone part retired, but sad to see the final nail in the coffin for Apple’s nifty pressure-sensitive display technology. We’re torn, but we’ll call this a win.

Apple Watch Series 6 offers a similar battery backup as its predecessor. However, Apple has added a larger battery despite backup remaining the same. Talking numbers, the Apple Watch Series 6 44mm battery is rated at 1.17Wh, which translates to a 3.5% increase instead of Series 5. Meanwhile, the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 comes equipped with an 8.5% larger battery. Perhaps the larger battery helps in catering to increased power consumption owing to the VO2 sensor. It is also possible that the new S6 chip might require more power than the S5.

Our Take

The Force Touch feature on Apple Watch allows users to press on display to reveal additional menu options. This feature is similar to 3D Touch, a feature that was removed on recent iOS. That apart, the teardown reveals a larger battery and thinner case. iFixit says it’s not possible to the teardown oxygen sensor, and doing so will result in permanent damage to the sensor. Lastly, the Apple Watch Series 6 scores a repairability score of “6” out of 10. Planning to buy Apple Watch Series 6? Here are some irresistible deals.

via [iFixit]