Apple September 15 ‘Time Flies’ Event Start Time in Your Timezone

Apple is all set to hold its ‘Time Flies’ event on September 15 next week. Just like WWDC 2020, this will be a virtual event from Apple that will be live-streamed from Apple Park. Apple might not be announcing the iPhone 12 at the event but the company still has plenty of other exciting products that it could unveil. So if you plan to catch Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event live, find out the starting time of the event in your timezone here.

Apple’s ‘Time Flies’ event is scheduled to start from 10:00 a.m. PDT on September 15. Apple has always live-streamed its event and this one is going to be no different. The good thing is that Apple has started live-streaming its events on YouTube from this year likely because of the events being held online entirely. You always have the option of watching the event later on or reading about it but the thrill is to watch Apple unveil new products live. You can find the local start time of Apple’s Time Flies event on September 15 below.

Apple’s Time Flies Event Start Time

If you don’t find your city on the list, then head over to TimeandDate to find out at what time the September 15 event will start in your time zone. You can also find the local start time of the event below.

Click on the image to expand it

As always, we'll be bringing live and exhaustive coverage of the event. There's a lot that Apple is going to announce at the event.

