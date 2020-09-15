Apple’s New Fitness Plus Service Offers Guided Workouts on Your Apple Watch

Apple has finally launched its very own fitness service alongside Apple Watch 6. The new fitness service is called Fitness Plus, and it is built for Apple Watch. The Fitness Plus service bundles virtual classes and employs many ways to encourage you to close the rings.

Apple Watch is no stranger to fitness features. Right from the beginning, Apple Watch has offered several fitness features like workout tracking. With Fitness Plus you can access all the key metrics during activities like running, cycling, and swimming. Furthermore, Apple Watch sends alerts whenever your pace is too fast or too slow. Furthermore, an algorithm offers suggestions for the workout you could try.

Apple promises new classes every week so that you are not bored. The Fitness Plus feature is integrated with Apple Music. You can choose from a catalog of videos on iPhone, iPad, and even Apple TV. It seems like the videos are not live; however, you will still get automatic timers and an on-screen indicator that displays activity ring in real-time. The best part is that you don’t need to buy separate hardware and gym equipment.

The new Fitness Plus program also offers programs based on your experience. If you are new, you can choose the “Beginners program.” Furthermore, fitness videos can be accessed anytime on Apple’s new Fitness app. When you are working out the stats like heart rate will be displayed on-screen. Once the workout is over you will get a summary will all your data.

The Fitness Plus is priced at $9.99 per month or $79.99/year. At the time of launch, Fitness Plus will be available in select countries, including Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Lastly, new Apple Watch buyers will get three months of free Fitness Plus.