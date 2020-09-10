Latest Apple Music for Android Beta Confirms Apple One Subscription

We recently learned that Apple is planning to offer a subscription bundle called Apple One. The bundle would include all Apple services. The Apple One was first discovered on iOS 13.5 beta. The latest update to the Apple Music app on Android has confirmed Apple One subscription is indeed under works and is likely to be announced soon.

A recent report claims that Apple One will come in different tiers. For instance, a Base bundle might include Apple TV+ and Apple Music. Meanwhile, the more expensive tiers will consist of Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and most likely iCloud storage.

The folks at 9to5Google have decompiled the latest Apple Music version 3.4.0 beta and discovered new details. Apple is indeed using the “Apple One” name for the subscription package. However, this might change once the service is announced. Alongside Apple One, the service comes with an internal codename “Aristotle.”

The string below confirms that Apple Music will be included in Apple One at the time of launch.

<string name=”aristotle_main_more_info”>Your Apple Music subscription will be included in Apple One starting %s. You will not be charged for both subscriptions.</string>

As 9to5 points out, Apple has added a mechanism that ensures your current Apple Music subscription doesn’t overlap with Apple One. This way, you will not be billed twice for the same service. Interestingly, you will not be able to renew Apple One subscription from the Android app. Most likely, you will have to do this via iOS or macOS. There is no mention of other details like the launch date and the pricing.

<string name=”aristotle_renewaloption_subtext”>You can manage your Apple One subscription using your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac.</string>

Apple might announce Apple One subscription at the upcoming event. What do you think about Apple’s subscription bundle? Share your thoughts in the comments below.