Apple One Subscription Bundle: How Much Do You Really Save?

Apple announced the Apple One service bundle during its online-only Time Flies event, finally putting an end to months of rumor and speculation. It comes in three plans — Individual, Family, and Premier. In this breakdown, we will explore all the services and the Apple One subscription bundles in detail, complete with how much you will save by subscribing to Apple One. Let’s get started.

Apple One – All Services

Apple One consists of six different Apple services — Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, Apple News+, and Apple Fitness+. The Individual and Family bundles provide access to the first four services, while the Premier plan comes with access to all six of them. You can find out what these services do and how much they cost if purchased separately.

1. Apple Music

Apple Music provides access to a massive library of 70 million songs that you can stream on any of your Apple devices. It’s also available on Windows (via iTunes) and Android (as a downloadable Play Store app). It costs $9.99 a month. If you want to share it with your family, that pushes up the price to $14.99.

2. Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is Apple’s answer to Netflix and Amazon Prime. While it has some amazing originals (such as The Morning Show and Mythic Quest), its library is otherwise severely restricted. It costs $4.99 a month. Unlike Apple Music, you don’t have to pay anything extra for Family Sharing. However, you can also get a year of free Apple TV+ with any new Apple device.

3. Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade lets you play over 100 games (with no in-app purchases) on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac. It costs $4.99 a month and also supports Family Sharing.

4. iCloud Storage

Each Apple ID comes with 5GB of free iCloud storage. But if you need to keep syncing your photos and perform regular cloud-based backups, you must upgrade to the 50GB, 200GB, or the 2TB storage tiers. They cost $0.99, $2.99, and $9.99 respectively. You can also share that storage with your family.

5. Apple News+

Apple News+ provides you with access to hundreds of leading magazines and newspapers. It costs $9.99/mo and includes support for Family Sharing.

6. Apple Fitness+

Apple Fitness + is an upcoming fitness subscription service for the Apple Watch, providing you with access to world-class workouts by top trainers. It costs $9.99 for both the individual and the Family Sharing plans.

Apple One Subscription Bundle: How Much Do You Really Save?

Apple One Individual Plan

The Apple One Individual Plan is the most suitable for, well, individuals. It comes with complete access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage. All of that will only cost you $14.95.

If you subscribe to them separately, all four services will amount to $20.96. So, the Apple One Individual Plan should net you savings at a touch over $6. Even if you drop Apple TV+ out of the equation, you still pay a dollar less.

Apple One Family Plan

The Apple One Family Plan is similar to the Individual Plan, but with Family Sharing support. It comes with access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage for just $19.95 per month, which you can share with up to six family members. Just remember that the 200GB of iCloud storage is shared with each family member — no family member gets 200GB each.

If bought separately, that would cost you $27.96 per month. So, you net over $8 in savings by opting for the Apple One Family Plan. Considering that you will be paying $14.99 for Apple Music with Family Sharing alone, this is a great deal.

Apple One Premium Plan

The Apple One Premium Plan is basically Family Sharing on steroids. Not only do you get Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple Arcade, and 2TB of iCloud Storage, but it also comes with Apple News+ and Apple Fitness+ for just $29.95 per month.

If bought individually, the services in the Premium bundle will amount to $54.94. That’s almost $25 in savings.

Apple One – Great Value

The Apple One Individual Plan doesn’t make a lot of sense if you don’t have much use for Apple TV+. Apple could also have sweetened the deal with 200GB of cloud storage. However, the Family and the Premium bundles do provide massive value, especially when you factor in the otherwise costly Apple Music subscription into the equation. Spotify is already having a fit over this, which is probably a good indicator that Apple has hit it out of the park. Of course — this all depends on how much value you place on these services yourself.