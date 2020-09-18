It’s Official: Apple’s Online Store to Launch in India on September 23

There were reports last month indicating that Apple was soon going to launch its online store in India. Today, Apple has announced that it will be launching its online store in India on September 23.

Apple products are currently available for purchase online in India through e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart.

Apple already has a teaser on its website highlighting the benefits that customers will be entitled to when they buy products directly from Apple’s online store. This will include trade-in offers, customizing your Macs before ordering them, free one-on-one sessions for your device, multiple payment options, AppleCare+, and more. Apple will also be offering customers the engraving options for selected products in regional languages.

“We’re proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time.”

Apple’s CEO Tim Cook also tweeted about the upcoming launch of the company’s online store in India.

We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23! 🇮🇳https://t.co/UjR31jzEaY — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 18, 2020

Starting in October, Apple will also launch its Today at Apple sessions in the country.

Apple is also working on opening its first retail store in India which is expected to open sometime next year in Mumbai. The company has also been expanding its manufacturing facilities in the country in a bid to diversify its supply chain and move it out of China.